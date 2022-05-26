Typos in SSC question paper stump students

Hyderabad: Students who appeared for the SSC public exam third language paper (English) on Wednesday were overwhelmed after being given the question paper which had bloopers. The invigilators and students demanded that proof-reading should be done to avoid such errors.

Invigilators pointed out that there were spelling mistakes in the question paper. Also, in question number 12 a profile was given, instead of asking students to write a biography. They were asked to write a profile again. This confused many students. The board should consider this and give them marks. On condition of anonymity, a private school teacher said, "Mistakes in question papers are not a new thing, but this should be stopped. The Education department should initiate action against officials. Many students were confused what to write, many wrote a profile instead of biography. The question was of eight marks. While setting a question paper the examiner should be careful and ensure that it is error-free. As it is an English paper, there should be no grammatical errors and spelling mistakes; the question papers should be proofread. The Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) should consider this and give marks on the question.

Shirisha, a student said, "I was confused seeing the question paper. As in the hall we are not supposed to talk so for half-hour just sat. At last wrote the profile, but later came to know that we were supposed to write a biography."

Meanwhile, a senior BSE officer, said, "During the English exam, there was a little confusion in the exam hall due to confusion in the question paper. Immediately we consulted experts; they said there was no mistake in question. In question 12, there was confusion, but it is not affecting the question, it was just additional information. As per procedure of BSE, the chief superintendent is authorised to open the question paper seal and hand it over to experts to verify if they identify any error just before the exam. The invigilators will be alerted and it will be corrected."