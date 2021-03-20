UK Minister lauds major thrust to minority girls

Banjara Hills: The UK Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord Tariq Ahmad, on Friday made visit to the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Head Office in Banjara Hills.

He appreciated the Telangana model of residential education system. He was impressed with the quality of education, nutritious food and hostel facilities extended to the students of TMREIS.He lauds the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing revolution in the form of education for the socio-economic development of minorities in the state.

He expressed his confidence that TMREIS will make a big impact in building up the society in the State of Telangana. He desired that more schools like TMREIS would be established in the future.He expressed his satisfaction that Muslim Girls, coming from downtrodden families are bestowed with best of opportunities, both in learning and living.

TMREIS Secretary B Shafiullah said that Tariq Ahmad was accompanied by Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They were received by the students of TMREIS. Advisor to Government of Telangana on Minority Affairs and TMREIS President A K Khan gave a brief presentation about the functioning of the society. He explained the policies initiated by KCR in putting more than one lakh poor children on the path of education and career advancement under the KG to PG Mission.