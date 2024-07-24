Union Budget lays foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has described the Union Budget 2024-25 as a highly balanced budget towards building ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’.

He said the budget lays emphatic measures to boost domestic production and tax savings for the middle and upper middle classes. “Besides, it gives a fillip to growth,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said the budget is socially inclusive and sets to benefit all sections, from street vendors to farmers to industrialists. It reflects the vision of PM Narendra Modi of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’, he added. Thanking Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the presentation of the NDA's 11th consecutive full budget, he said, "It's first in the third term; has focused entirely on empowering the garib (poor), leveraging the power of youth, transforming the productive capabilities of our farmers, empowering resilience and Nari Shakti (women's empowerment), and honouring the taxpayers expectations."

Reddy said the budget provides Rs 10 lakh crore investment to address the housing needs of one crore urban poor and middle-class families. Focusing on youth, he said the budget envisages empowering four crore youth through focused employment packages. While Rs 1.5 lakh crore is allocated for agriculture and allied sectors, women empowerment gets Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls.