Union Minister Kishan Reddy lodged complaints with President Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy lodged a complaint with President Draupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the attempt of the Telangana Govt to arrest him.

In two separate letters to the President and Lok Sabha Speaker, he charged the Telangana State government and its police inhibited his official discharge of duties as the union minister to inspect the Government of India scheme.

In his letter to the president, Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana Police arrested him despite categorically stating to them that he was scheduled to visit Batasingaram as per his published tour programme to inspect the progress of the scheme and not to conduct an agitation or for a sit-in dharna.

"I would like to bring this matter to your notice as this act by Telangana Government inhibits me from discharging my duties as a Member of Parliament and as a Union Minister," he added.

Similarly, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, he said, "The Rachakonda Police Commissioner and other police personnel arrested me despite of me categorically stating that I was scheduled to visit Batasingaram to inspect the progress of the scheme and not to conduct an agitation or for a sit-in dharna." Additionally, it was evident from his published tour programme. Further, as a ‘Z Category Security’ holder and due to the elevated threat perception against him, he said, "I had published my Tour program for today (20th July 2023) yesterday and a copy was also sent to the Director General of Police, Telangana."

Kishan Reddy further said that he would consider the act by Telangana Police a breach of Privilege as per Rule No. 229 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha which clearly states that “When a member is arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to imprisonment by a court or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately intimate such fact to the Speaker indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or conviction, as the case may be, as also the place of detention or imprisonment of the member in the appropriate form set out in the Third Schedule.”

He asked Om Birla to take necessary action on the issue.

Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make 'housng for all' a reality. To ensure that every poor person has a roof over their head, the Government of Idia has constructed over 3 core houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana across rural and urban areas.

As part of this initiative, approximately 2.5 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the state of Telangana under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) so far and the government of Idia is ready to grant as many houses as required to make housing for all a reality in Telangana As an Unio Minister representing the Government of India and as a Lok Sabha member f Telangana, "I consider it to be my duty to regularly monitor the progress of various government of India schemes. To this effect, I had planned a visit to Batasingarama in Hyderabad to review the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana (Urban)." he said.