Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's call to ramp up farm exports

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has underlined the need to promote agriculture exports which can facilitate doubling of farmers' income within a reasonable timeframe. She stated that the government would work closely with the States to propel the country as a major exporter of agri products.

Speaking at a meeting with senior agriculture officials of the State and Central governments at BRKR Bhavan on Monday, she emphasised the need to have a dedicated cell to monitor agri exports which will coordinate with the Centre, the State government, APEDA and farmers to ensure they get value addition to their produce.

She complimented the State government for taking up ambitious programme of growing oil palm in 20 lakh acres which will help save the country lots of foreign exchange.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy briefed the Union minister about the State government's initiatives which resulted in 38 per cent increase in crop area and 68 per cent rise in production during the last seven years. He stated that the government's focus was to increase profitability of farmers, retain rural youth in agriculture, crop diversification, farm mechanisation, increased emphasis on horticulture, specially oil palm and improving nutrient and fertiliser efficiency.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar referred to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project as an engineering marvel and which resulted in increasing the groundwater level.

He drew the Union minister's attention about the innovative schemes being implemented only in Telangana, such as 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Bhima and 'Rythu Vedikas'.

Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao said irrigation, power, investment support, extension systems, input supply, infrastructure support and social security for farmers are the major drivers of the exponential growth of agri potential in the State.

Officials from the ICAR, IIMR, MANAGE attended the meeting.