University contract teachers’ indefinite strike enters 4th day

Hyderabad: The indefinite strike by contract teachers has entered its fourth day across the state as of Tuesday. The University Contract Lecturers Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced a ‘Chalo Osmania’ call, encouraging contract teachers from all universities to gather at Osmania University on Wednesday.

At Kakatiya University, the strike continued as planned, with significant participation from students who visited the protest tent and expressed their support to their teachers. Former MP Sitaram Naik also came to the tent, expressing solidarity with the contract teachers’ strike and urging the government to meet their demands and address the issue of recruitment.

The KU contract teachers protested by burning effigies of those opposing their demand for regularisation. On World Earth Day, they raised slogans such as “Save Earth” and “Save Contract Assistant Professors”. Meanwhile, the strike at Satavahana University is ongoing for the fourth consecutive day, with part-time teachers joining the cause.

At Mahatma Gandhi University, teachers protested and continued their strike, demanding immediate regularisation from the government.

At Ambedkar University, contract teachers sat down near the Ambedkar statue on campus, chanting slogans that called for their regularisation and immediate government attention to their demands. Similarly, contract teachers at Basara IIIT expressed their protest by putting handcuffs on their wrists and wearing black ribbons, advocating for regularisation and seeking intervention from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.