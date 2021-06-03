University of Hyderabad alumnus appointed director of DST centre

Gachibowli: Dr. B L V Prasad, an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), and chair, Physical and Materials Chemistry Division of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), has been appointed director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru.

The centre is an autonomous research institute under Department of Science and Technology (DST). It is engaged in materials research at all relevant length scales. Specifically, the current activities are focused on a variety of metal and semiconductor nanostructures, liquid crystals, gels, membranes and hybrid materials.

Dr Prasad completed MSc (Chemistry) at UoH and obtained PhD from the university in 1997 working on the molecule-based magnetic materials and theoretical understanding of spin coupling in conjugated and non-conjugated organic radicals.

He is a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences and Andhra Pradesh Academy of Sciences. Prof. Appa Rao Podile, VC of UoH, congratulated Dr. Prasad on his appointment.