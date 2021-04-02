University of Hyderabad faculty Prof Pramod K Nayar selected for Routledge project

Gachibowli: Prof Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) which has recently moved into the 251-300 bracket in QS Global Subject Rankings, 2021, has been invited to serve as one of the two Advisors on the massive and field-defining Routledge Historical Resources: Empire project.

He will be working with the distinguished historian Professor Philippa Levine. The Academic Editor of the project is Professor John Marriott, of Oxford.

Routledge Historical Resources is an innovative, interdisciplinary digital reference resource which brings together a wealth of searchable, cross-referenced full-text materials from the long 19th century.

The programme on the British Empire, which Nayar will be associated with, will bring together content from the Taylor and Francis collection to provide a digital resource consisting of primary materials, over 1000 chapters of secondary book content, over 100 journal articles from a range of Taylor and Francis journals, thematic and introductory essays, Introductory and other video materials and an image gallery.

An alumnus and also presently teaching at UoH, Nayar teaches an MA Elective, 'Before the Raj: The English 'Discovery' of India, 1580-1788.'