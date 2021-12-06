University of Hyderabad performance rating up from 1.5 to 3.5 in 2020-21

Hyderabad: The annual performance result announcement (online) of the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC): 2020-21 has been announced. The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) gave an account of the achievements of IIC institutions.

As many as 2,726+ IIC institutions participated in the IIC annual performance evaluation.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) rating increased from a star rating of 1.5 in the previous evaluation to 3.50 in 2020-21.

The ranking takes into account various parameters such as the conduct of innovation-related activities, including entrepreneurship, IPR and incubation; student participation in national hackathons (one UoH team has been selected for grant support ); participation in innovation ambassadors' training (Four UoH faculty Prof V V S S Srikanth, Prof Smarat Sabat, Prof Salman Abdul Moiz and Dr K Swarupa Rani).

Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao, congratulating the IIC of the UoH, observed: "innovation is the name of the game in all aspects of higher education; whether this is in curriculum development or research. I am delighted that UoH is striding ahead in developing an 'innovation ecosystem'.

We need to build a robust system for innovation across disciplines, particularly in fostering new ideas that can produce socially relevant knowledge, patentable products, but also pioneer new methods of teaching and learning".The chief guest of the event Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, and guest of honour Prof Rajneesh Jain, UGC secretary, addressed members of IIC institutions, innovation ambassadors (IAs) and student participants of the National Innovation Contest (NIC). The event was also graced by top authorities from MIC, AICTE, UGC and MoE.