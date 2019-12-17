University of Hyderabad students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

Gachibowli: University of Hyderabad students on Monday took out a peaceful rally from HCU to Gachibowli in protest against police lathi-charge on the agitating by Jamia Milia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Hundreds of students participated in the rally and raised slogans against communal agenda and fascist acts of BJP government. Students also condemned the action of Delhi police against Jamia Students.

'NRC, CAB down down,' 'Hindu Raj nahi chalegi,' 'Reject All India NRC,' 'We want justice,' and several other slogans rent the air. The rally was supported by 250 to 300 students and faculty of HCU from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm. "We are demanding rollback of the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act.

We also reject All India NRC and demand strict action against Delhi and UP police for their barbaric assault on campuses," said Abhishek Nandhan, student union president at HCU. Students burnt copies of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 as part of their protest.