University of Hyderabad ties up with ESI

Sanathnagar: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) entered into an MoU with ESI Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, on Monday, for a period of 5 years.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, UoH, Prof P Appa Rao by the UoH Registrar, PSardar Singh, and the Dean & Director of ESIMCH, Prof MSrinivas.

Prof Appa Rao said it is a win-win relationship between the institutions and encouraged the delivery of initiatives proposed in the MoU for the larger benefit of the population of Telangana State and beyond, as well as harnessing the capacity and capability of the institutions in mutual and reciprocal ways.

Prof M Srinivas highlighted their efforts to become the best ESI hospital in the country with as many as 17 super speciality services from ESI MCH Hyderabad alone. This, he said, was very unique.

Dean, School of Medical Sciences, Prof PPrakash Babu, said the partnership was long overdue. He said the collaboration would facilitate translational research, and open up newer research areas and opportunities across the schools.

The Director, IoE, Prof. Pramod Nayar, said the MoU provides an opportunity to start a one-of-its kind programme in the medical humanities where expertise from the ESI MCH and the multidisciplinary schools and centres of the university can be harnessed to offer this innovative programme.

Faculty from the ESI-MCH, School of Medical Sciences, School of Management Studies, UoH administration participated in the function.