University of Hyderabad to be part of prestigious European internationalisation project

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for a prestigious European Commission project for its internationalisation strategy. As part of a seven-country initiative led by the University of Zaragoza, Spain and the European Policy Development and Research Institute, Slovenia, "the Harmony Project" seeks to build capacities in each of the partner institutions to promote and improve access to its academic programmes for international students.

The project, "Internationalization and Virtual Exchange: Borderless between EU and Asian Countries," involves institutions in Bulgaria, Lithuania, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India. From India, the Vellore Institute of Technology and the NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies will also participate.

The UoH share of the grant amounts to about Rs.67 lakh for the three-year tenure of the project, launched in January this year 2021. While coordinated by Prof. N. Siva Kumar, Director, UoH Office of International Affairs, other members of the team include Prof. Vinod Pavarala, Prof. J. Prabhakar Rao, Prof. Aparna Rayaprol, Prof. R. Siva Prasad and Dr. S. Shaji.

Internationalisation is one of the key goals of the university's Institution of Eminence (IoE) mandate. As Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, stated on hearing the news, "being a part of such an extensive European project will help us considerably in moving towards our IoE goal of greater internationalisation. I am delighted that UoH has been selected for Harmony".

The UoH is working towards a blueprint for joint degree programmes in PhD, which will also enable better internationalisation.