Unveiling Opulence: The 2024 Mangala Collection by TBZ-The Original

Hyderabad, August 17th, 2024: A moment of splendour unfolded as Samyuktha Menon, the celebrated actress, unveiled the resplendent "2024 Mangala Collection" on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham at TBZ-The Original's renowned Punjagutta store in Hyderabad. This festive season, immerse yourself in a world of handcrafted brilliance, where Diamonds and Gold intertwine to create a collection that pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of Southern India.

From intricately designed waist belts to sparkling necklaces that radiate elegance, each piece in the collection is a tribute to India's time-honoured traditions. Samyuktha Menon, adorned in one of the captivating Fancy Sets from the collection, expressed her honour and delight in seeing the wide range of Gold and Diamond Jewellery, adorned with exquisite gemstones and intricate designs, available at TBZ-The Original Showrooms.

Actress Samyuktha Menon said “I am extremely honour.





Delete Edit





Delete Edit



