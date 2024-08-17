Live
- Kartik Aaryan triumphs at IFFM; Ram Charan, AR Rahman also shine
- Kay Kay Menon grips humility and craft in acting
- Manisha Koirala reflects on the joy of travelling
- Nation Reacts: Demand for Safety Reforms After Kolkata Doctor’s Death
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Tour of Nellore District concluded, minister gives farewell
- Second element of new gate succesfully installed at Tungabhadra Dam
- Mahmudul Hasan ruled out of Pakistan Tests with groin injury
- ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shatters box office records, surpasses $1 Billion mark
- Special Abhishekam and Poojas Performed for Shani Dev with Grandeur
- Uorfi Javed’s unfiltered reality unveiled in new series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’
Just In
Unveiling Opulence: The 2024 Mangala Collection by TBZ-The Original
A moment of splendour unfolded as Samyuktha Menon, the celebrated actress, unveiled the resplendent "2024 Mangala Collection" on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham at TBZ-The Original's renowned Punjagutta store in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad, August 17th, 2024: A moment of splendour unfolded as Samyuktha Menon, the celebrated actress, unveiled the resplendent "2024 Mangala Collection" on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham at TBZ-The Original's renowned Punjagutta store in Hyderabad. This festive season, immerse yourself in a world of handcrafted brilliance, where Diamonds and Gold intertwine to create a collection that pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of Southern India.
From intricately designed waist belts to sparkling necklaces that radiate elegance, each piece in the collection is a tribute to India's time-honoured traditions. Samyuktha Menon, adorned in one of the captivating Fancy Sets from the collection, expressed her honour and delight in seeing the wide range of Gold and Diamond Jewellery, adorned with exquisite gemstones and intricate designs, available at TBZ-The Original Showrooms.
Actress Samyuktha Menon said “I am extremely honour.