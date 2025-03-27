  • Menu
UoH, Flinders varsity strengthen ties for academic collaboration

UoH, Flinders varsity strengthen ties for academic collaboration
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a MoU with Flinders University, Australia, to deepen collaboration in healthcare management, digital health, and business education on Wednesday.

According to UoH officials, the agreement aims to deepen collaboration in healthcare management, digital health, and business education while enhancing faculty and student exchange, joint research, and professional development.

“This partnership demonstrates our shared vision to build meaningful academic bridges and co-create solutions for global healthcare and management challenges,” said Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

Professor Colin Stirling remarked, “Our collaboration with UoH is rooted in mutual respect and academic excellence. We are proud to advance this relationship in the presence of our government leaders.”

