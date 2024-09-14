UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal

Hyderabad: Professor Ajailiu Niumai, Professor of Sociology and former head, Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), school of social sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journals ‘ANTYAJAA: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’.

According to officials, Professor Ajailiu Niumai shall be responsible for the selection and revision of articles through peer review in accordance with Sage policies, processes, and operational aspects, including the articles’ technical content, quality, form, conciseness, clarity, and accuracy.

Professor Niumai shall arrange for promotion and solicitation of articles for timely publication in the journal. Ajailiu Niumai is senior research associate in the department of sociology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa (2023-25) and the assistant director, Institute of Eminence (IoE), University of Hyderabad (2023-25). She has held several positions in her career of 24 years and has been associated with many universities in India and overseas.