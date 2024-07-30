UoH to hold Model UN conference today

Live
Hyderabad: Under the vision of Viksit Bharath@2047, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organising the Yuvamanthan Model United Nations (YMUN) conference on Tuesday. The theme of this year is ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ initiative (LiFE).
According to UoH officials, delegates from various countries will explore the global importance of climate change, sustainable development goals, economic implications, technological innovations, energy security, social justice, and international cooperation. The conference aims to foster diplomatic negotiations and collaborative policymaking. Approximately 40 students will represent different countries around the world, discussing solutions for a sustainable energy future.
