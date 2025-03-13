Uppal Stadium Preps for IPL with Rs 5 Crore Renovation

Live
Hyderabad Cricket Association President A. Jagan Mohan Rao, along with BCCI and Sunrisers Hyderabad officials, recently inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) in preparation for the upcoming IPL season. Renovation works, including stadium painting, upgrading dressing rooms, and constructing new restrooms, are underway at a cost of Rs 5 crores. SRH is supporting these efforts under its CSR initiative.
The president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, A. Jagan Mohan Rao, along with representatives from the BCCI and the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming IPL season. The stadium will host the home games of former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.
As reported by Telangana Today, Jagan Mohan stated that the renovation work at the stadium was progressing quickly, with an investment of Rs 5 crores. He urged the staff to accelerate the work, as the first IPL match is scheduled in just ten days. The renovations include painting the entire stadium, constructing new restrooms in the North Stands, and upgrading the cricketers' dressing rooms and corporate boxes with new air conditioning and tiles.
He also mentioned that SRH is supporting the stadium's renovation under their CSR initiative. The inspection was attended by BCCI representatives Vaibhav and Yuvraj, and Sunrisers Hyderabad team members Saravanan and Rohit.