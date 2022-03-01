Urban Loo inaugurated at Secunderabad Railway Station

Secunderabad: 'A new state-of-the-art public toilet, 'Urban Loo' has been built and set up near Secunderabad Railway Station by Toilets and Toilets in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday. This toilet will cater to large number of people especially rail passengers.

The public toilet facility was inaugurated by Minister of Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA of Secunderabad Cantonment and others.

Urban Loo facilitates natural cross ventilation to mitigate foul smell. The women's section has a sanitary napkin dispenser and a baby changing space. The toilets are also fitted with waterless/odorless urinals and shower facilities.

To meet the safety standards, the toilet has been built with high-quality materials like the slate stone of Telangana and the flooring is non-slippery. On the outside, the toilet facility has a clock tower that can be seen from a distance and illuminates at night.

Kumud Ranjan Kumar, Director of Toilets & Toilets said, "This toilet will cater to a large number of people as its porous façade ensures that the facility has abundant natural light thus making it energy efficient."