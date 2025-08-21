Urea shortage due to Congress govt’s mismanagement, charges Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday alleged that mismanagement of the Congress government in supplying urea to farmers is leading to artificial shortage in the state.

Addressing a press conference at state office here, Ramchander Rao accused Revanth Reddy government of creating panic in the minds of farmers by spreading false information that Centre has not supplied sufficient urea to the state.

Rao alleged that the state government has failed to present facts before the farmers and resorting to blaming Modi government to derive political mileage. False information and mismanagement by the state government is leading to hoarding of excessive stock by the farmers, he accused. He alleged that Congress party is “mother of all lies” and its state government also distorting “facts as lies”.

Giving details of urea supplied by the central government the state BJP chief posted a challenge to Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao for a debate on supply of urea. Rao said “I will resign from my post if my figures proved wrong or you should resign”. Vehemently denying allegations of state Congress government on supply of Urea, the state BJP chief presented data of requirement, supply, stock and distribution stating that Modi government has supplied surplus urea to Telangana against its requirement. The Centre has supplied 12.47 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) during Rabi season 2024-2025 as against requirement of state government of 9.87 LMT. He further stated that the state government has sold only 10.43 LMT and it has 2.04 LMT as opening stock till March, 2025 which is not showing in its representation.

For Kharif season (from April 25 to September 25), the state government has buffer stock of 7.22 LMT. The Centre has supplied 8.30 LMT out of 9.80 LMT requirement of the state government till Wednesday, Rao said.

Modi government being a farmer-friendly government has provided Rs 1.40 lakh crore subsidy on fertilisers to help farmers and increase productivity, Rao said.

There was some discrepancies in production of fertiliser due to technical issues in Ramagundam fertilise plant other places and technical snag has been resolved, he said adding that an additional of 50,000 metric tons of urea will reach Telangana very soon, Rao said.

The BJP chief questioned Tummala why Khammam district need additional stocks of urea this time as last year it had consumed 3,200 MT. Replying to a question, Rao asked why Congress party has not announced a BC leader as Vice President candidate when it is really in favour of BCs welfare. He alleged that the Congress party has no sincerity to provide reservations to Backward Classes as it wanted to use them

a vote bank.