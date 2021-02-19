Uttam Kumar Reddy suspects TRS hand, demands CBI probe into the murder of lawyer couple

Hyderabad: Demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that top TRS leadership was behind the killing.

He told a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan that the party would meet Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli and write to Chief Justice of Supreme Court S A Bobde. The Congress party would also raise the issue in Parliament.

Reddy suspected the involvement of TRS-backed sand mafia in the murder. He slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his silence on the gruesome incident.

The TPCC chief alleged that that the couple was murdered to cover up a lock-up death of a Dalit, Sheelam Rangaiah in Manthani, after "torture" by the local police last year. The last hearing in this case was held on February 7 when Nagamani had stated that false cases were being filed against her and her husband. She had also referred to death threats to the family for having handled earlier cases, including atrocities on SCs and STs. He said the couple had also filed several cases against TRS Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar. They also filed a case against ineligibility of Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of Madhukar. He stated that these facts showed the murders were politically motivated to silence the whistle-blowers.

The MP warned that the party would launch a mass agitation if those involved in the murders were not punished.