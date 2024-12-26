  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Vajpayee was true nationalist: Harish Babu

Vajpayee was true nationalist: Harish Babu
x
Highlights

Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu and BJP district presi-dent Dr Kothapalli Srinivas paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal...

Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu and BJP district presi-dent Dr Kothapalli Srinivas paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary at Sri Lakshmi Nursing Home in Kagaznagar town on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a true nationalist and praised him for giving his life for the service of Mother India. He called that there is a need for people to work as inheritors of his thoughts and aspirations while continuing his ambi-tions.

Later, a bike rally was organised under the auspicious of BJP at Thota Social Hospital and fruits were distributed to patients there.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick