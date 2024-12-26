Vajpayee was true nationalist: Harish Babu

Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu and BJP district presi-dent Dr Kothapalli Srinivas paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary at Sri Lakshmi Nursing Home in Kagaznagar town on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a true nationalist and praised him for giving his life for the service of Mother India. He called that there is a need for people to work as inheritors of his thoughts and aspirations while continuing his ambi-tions.

Later, a bike rally was organised under the auspicious of BJP at Thota Social Hospital and fruits were distributed to patients there.