‘Vaktha’ is worth attending to ensure transformation

Hyderabad: The participants in the 117th batch of ‘Vaktha’, a public speaking skill development training offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill on Sunday said the two-day programme is worth of attending. It helped them to overcome stage fear and also built self-confidence in them.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the training experience was worth taking; they found a transformation in themselves from a commoner to an orator after attending. They thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy, who help them overcome fear to face larger public. A participant from Hyderabad, S Anand Kumar said, “Many like him, hesitant in public speaking were becoming good orators. The experience during the last two days was amazing. ‘Just in two days, with the guidance of Bal Reddy Sir, I could learn how to overcome fear. Earlier to face a large crowd I used to hesitate, but now I can easily face them.”

Venkata Malla Reddy from Hanamkonda found the programme a complete package to suit people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of larger public.

P Srinivas from Vijayawada said “earlier when I was called to the dais, always used to give some excuse and run away, but after the two days of training I can confidently face a large crowd. The experiences during the two days were very informative. I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the ‘Vaktha’ programme.”

A Srikanth Kumar from Hyderabad said “I have attended many personality development programmes, but they did not result in any changes. But the two-day training provided a much-needed boost to morale’. He hoped it will bring a great deal of change in his life.”

The 118th batch of ‘Vaktha’ will be held on September 9 and 10. For information, interested persons may contact 9704830484.