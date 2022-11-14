'Vaktha' worth attending to ensure transformation

Hyderabad: Participants in the 108th batch of 'Vaktha', a public-speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday said it had built confidence in them. They found tips provided by experts significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of training, they said their experience was awesome. They found a transformation in them from a commoner to an orator after attending a two-day training session. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language. After training, the participants were all eager to grab mikes, rather than waiting for someone to call their name.

Faculty D Bal Reddy who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. "People neglect to hone their skills; but there are occasions in their lives which compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such f situations, everyone should prepare themselves, lest they face failure," he said.

While explaining about body language, he trained the participants on maintaining their posture while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place. Later, he presented certificates along with a book written by him to all participants.

In their feedback, participants felt that this well-organised programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples. Dr N M Reddy of Hyderabad said many like him who were hesitant to speak in public were now becoming good orators. The experiences during the last two days were great. We came here from a level whether we can talk or not to that of we can also talk. "I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the Vaktha programme," he added.

Md Liyaqath Ali found the programme well packaged to suit people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions before huge audiences. G Harshavardhan of Suryapet vowed to practice the tips provided during the two days. The programme, he felt, provided him a much-needed morale boost. This he hoped would bring in a great deal of change in life. The 109th batch of Vaktha will be held on December 10 and 11. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.