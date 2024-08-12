‘Vaktha’ worth attending to ensure transformation

Hyderabad: The participants of ‘Vaktha’, a two-day training session on public speaking, can experience a sea change in their lives. While expressing satisfaction after the training, they said the session helped their self-confidence to face a larger audience.

The 126th batch of trainees found tips provided by experts significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience. They said the experience was highly informative and enabled many ordinary individuals to transform into confident orators.

Additionally, they thanked the programme's faculty, D Bal Reddy, for helping them overcome their fear of addressing crowds and boost their morale. The training, jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, inspired scores of aspiring politicians, social workers, and businessmen.

Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note them down and practice them regularly. He said public speaking was a skill that could only be honed through regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking while adeptly covering the dos and don’ts of oratory. G Lokesh (Srikakulam) felt he would have no qualms in holding a mike, as he felt much more confident after attending ‘Vaktha’. S Anantha Reddy (Karimnagar) said, “Initially, I was skeptical about what I could learn in just two days. However, after participating in the programme, I gained the confidence to address larger crowds.”

R Suryanarayana (Guntur) found the training packaged well to suit people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences. R Siressha (Hyderabad) vowed to practice the tips provided during the session. The programme, she felt, provided her a much-needed boost to morale and hoped it would bring in a great deal of change in life.