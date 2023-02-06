Various devlpt works in Old city moving at snail's pace

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's efforts to improve infrastructure in the city and focus on the future needs in all directions seems to be moving at a brisk place, but are development works taken up in the Old City completing by the given deadline? A series of developmental works that will scale up infrastructure in the Old City and preserve the city's old-world charm remains inadequate.

The works undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments in the Old City are going on at a snail's pace are not completed within the given deadline. Despite the announcement and inauguration if the new development projects, there is less interest in the completion of the projects. Works remain pending for decades.

On Saturday, AIMIM Floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Hyderabad is developing in all directions except in the South. He raised several issues with regard to the welfare of the Minorities and the development of the Old City which has been pending since decades. These issues were also raised many times in the past, but no all fell in deaf ears.

Several development and infrastructure projects like free and smooth flow of traffic, road widenings works which began several years back are yet to complete. Road-widening works including Himmatpura-Fateh Darwaza-Doodh Bowli which began in 2017 are yet to finish, another road-widening project of about 4.5 km Charminar-Shalibanda, Aliyabad, Shamsheerjung to Falaknuma began in 2006 but are left unfinished.

As per sources, for the road-widening in Himmatpura, demolition works and land acquisition were completed a few months back but the road is yet to be developed. Charminar-Falaknuma is one of the major projects in Old City, which was started in the year 2006, but the project remains at a standstill. The religious structures on the stretch only add to the perilous journey at least within a distance of 2 km, as there is no alternative route.

Moreover, the major renovation of Mecca Masjid worth Rs 8 crore and Shahi Mosque with Rs 75 lakh remains incomplete. Dargah-e-Hazrath Syedna Barhane Shah Educational and Commercial Complex which houses a high school, college and training institute for women with Rs 20 crore in September 2018 also hit pause button, the construction of Anees-ul-Gurba, an orphanage for which the government sanctioned Rs 20 crore in 2017 is yet to be completed.

Moreover, the Metro rail project from MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma under Corridor-II of 5.5 km for which Rs 500 crore was allocated for the purpose by the government in last year's budget is yet to be executed.

The MLA said that there is lack of development in the Old City, despite the rapid progress in HITEC City. He sought clarification on the completion schedule for the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), the development of Laad Bazar, and the Rejuvenation of the Musi River. Listing out various historic monuments in the Old City of Hyderabad, the MIM leader demanded the State government to develop them.

As per sources, of 150 wards, as many as 43 wards are situated in the Old City. However, the South (Charminar) zone is not being given its due share in the GHMC budget. Some GHMC officials have created a false impression that the people of Old City do not pay any taxes or contribute to the corporation's revenue, however, the corporation has not taken up all the projects due to paucity of funds.

Sources said GHMC South zone is struggling to take up and expedite developmental works as there has been a staff crunch in various wings especially the Town planning wing. Several developmental works are moving at a snail's pace. Works in South zone including Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Road Development Plan (RDP), nala widening, general road widening, and other works are delayed due to staff crunch.