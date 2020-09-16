VDDC road coming up in Kukatpally zone

Kukatpally: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally Zone has taken up the arduous task of laying VDCC road on the Kukatpally to Narsapur stretch along with footpath. Also, it has planned to construct foot over bridge (FOB) at Ferozguda.



Rasheed, Assistant Engineer, Kukatpally zone circle 24, said, "We have planned to lay a new road with proven technology VDCC M40 grade including vacuum dewatering with groove cutting on the Kukatpally to Narsapur stretch. Commuting on roads containing potholes, poses a big threat to motorists and pedestrians. Developing roads with new technology would reduce the hardship faced by the commuters. VDCC M40 grade technology is being used for the construction of the road. It would help to prevent water stagnation and prevent further damage of the road and solve the issue permanently. The 140-meter footpath being laid on the both sides of the road would help pedestrians to commute safely. The total expenditure for this project is around Rs 27 lakh. The work began in the second week of August and expected to complete by the end of September."

Also, coming up is a FoB at Ferozguda which would be equipped with a lift and staircase for the convenience of users. As this area consists of busiest lanes in the northwest part of the city, the pedestrians are forced to cross the road dangerously through heavy traffic. The total estimated cost for this project is Rs 2.5 crore. The work has begun last week and would take more than four months to complete.