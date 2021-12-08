Vehicle registration number 9999 fetches Rs 20.10 lakh in Hyderabad

Fancy numbers for vehicles are fetching huge bucks to the road transport department in Hyderabad. During the online auctioning of fancy numbers on Tuesday, Keystone Infra bagged the number TS09 FT 9999 by paying Rs 20.10 lakh.



Also, the new series TS09 FU 0009 was sold for Epitome projects at a cost of Rs 7.95 lakh and the number 0001 was sold to one Radhika Reddy for Rs 3.08 lakh. Joint Transport Commissioner (JTC), Panduranga Naik of Hyderabad district transport office said that the auctioning of fancy numbers fetched Rs 46,14,824 to the transport department.

This is not the first time, the transport department has witnessed the craze for fancy numbers. Usually, vehicle owners show much interest to grab the numbers around people's date of birth, astrologically significant number and other auspicious number related to their names, lucky number to a few and some depend on Numerology.