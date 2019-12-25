Vexing streetlights issue fixed at JVR Park in Banjara Hills

Banjara Hills: GHMC attended to the poor illumination issue at JVR Park in Banjara Hills and also at Banjara Hills Road Number 10.

GHMC officials fulfilled the assurance made by them and turned restored the dysfunctional streetlights in three roads of the Banjara Hills on Tuesday in response to the report carried in The Hans India team on December 8.

"We have so far installed 10 poles and 20 lights in Banjara Hills and also installed Central lighting at JVR Park for the better illumination near turnings. A total budget of 2.9 Lakhs were given by GHMC for installation of streetlights in three places of Banjara Hills," informed S V Ramana Chary, Assistant Engineer, Banjara Hills, GHMC.

Commuters and residents of Banjara Hills expressed happiness over the functioning of streetlights after a gap of several months.Officials said 50 percent of the complaints could be solved so far as the installation of poles was the major problem and now with the installation of poles the problem was solved.

Moreover, around 250 to 300 new complaints were received every day across Hyderabad in terms of dysfunctional street lights. From around 60 to 70 complaints being received every day, we shall try to attend most of them but we could fix 50-55 street lights each day, said linemen.