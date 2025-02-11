VHP vents ire against attack

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack on the Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan, the The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday said that the VHP considers this as an attack on the temple system, the priest system, the social reform system and the entire Hindu society. The VHP had demanded the Telangana government to punish the anti-social forces who committed the attack strictly as per the law.

Hindu society will never forgive the culprits who have brought shame to the ‘Sanatan Dharma Parampara’. VHP National Spokesperson Ravinutala Shashidhar demanded that a special investigation team be formed and a full-scale investigation be conducted into the assassination attempt on Rangarajan and that the police immediately take steps to suppress the anti-social forces behind the accused with iron hands as per the law.

VHP demanded the Telangana government to provide adequate security to Rangarajan. “We would like to inform you that VHP will always be at the forefront of Rangarajan's movement for the protection of Hindu temples and to awaken the Hindu society. Even today, VHP requests the Telangana government to take strict action to punish the accused who had attacked the chief priest of Chilukur, Rangarajan, with demonic ideology,” said Shashidhar.