Vibrant Hyderabad sees development in all spheres

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad, said to be the fastest developing city in the country, is now expanding through development in all spheres. With the State government focusing on business-friendly policies, there is now a better provision of high-quality infrastructure to the denizens of Hyderabad. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) witnessed an eventful year this time, as several major projects worth hundreds of crores were inaugurated, in its quest to improve the conditions of the city for a better mobility.



Following the developments in the city and in order to facilitate citizens with a signal-free transport system, the civic body prioritised to provide the required infrastructure through the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

GHMC undertook various infrastructure related developmental works including the construction of flyovers, RoBs, underpass roads, slip roads, parks, model crematoriums and FoBs in parts of Hyderabad. Development was not just seen in the new city, but various major projects were taken up in the Old City as well. Several of these works are being completed in a phased manner, while most of them are open to the public.

Old city's south zone witnessed the opening of the 1.36 km long, Rs 80 crore worth, Owaisi-Midhani Junction Flyover, named after former President and father of India's missile programme Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Similarly, the six-lane Bahadurpura flyover in Old City was also thrown open to the public built at cost of Rs 69 crore. Thanks to these projects, vehicles from Aramghar, towards L B Nagar can now travel with ease without any hassle.

The six-lane bi-direction Nagole flyover, measuring 990 meters in length and built with a cost of Rs 143.58 crore, eased traffic issues on the otherwise busy Uppal to LB Nagar stretch, which is considered as one of the busiest in the eastern parts of the City. Moreover, the Municipal Corporation has also established a world class pet animal crematorium at GHMC Animal Care Center in LB Nagar worth Rs 1 crore. Development works, worth Rs 2,500 crore, have also been undertaken in the LB Nagar constituency.

Recently, in the western part of the City, Rs 466 crore worth Shilpa Layout flyover was inaugurated in Gachibowli. The 2.81-km long flyover is the second longest four-lane bi-directional flyover in the City and connects Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction. GHMC claims that the facilities it has built are not available in metro cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad.