Vidhyarthi Nirudyoga Front conducts Rachhabanda at ICSSR Hall

Osmania University: Vidhyarthi Nirudyoga Front (VNF) led its chairman Chanagani Dayakar conducted 'Rachhabanda' programme at ICSSR Hall here on Monday.

Prof Kasim and Prof K Nageshwar were the chief guests. They expressed worry that the 100-year old university was getting degraded because of the negligent attitude of political leaders.

"The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instilled despair among the unemployed who eagerly awaited for the formation of Telangana state," they said, calling upon everyone to come together to fight for their rights.

AISF general secretary Kampalli Srinivas, SFI state president RL Murthy, DSU state president Kancharla Badri, PDSU president Dubba Ranjith and others were present.