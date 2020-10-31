Vijay Devarakonda all praise for KCR leadership

Hyderabad: Noted Telugu film hero Vijay Devarakonda has said that Telangana has become a 'State of Dreams' in the last six years. Participating in the unveiling of the new Electric Vehicles Policy by the State government here, he applauded the government for its foresight in ensuring all-around development of the State.

Round-the-clock power supply, drinking water to all villages and sufficient irrigation facility for two crops helped in good appreciation of land values. " All this is happening like a magic in T State," he noted. The actor also praised Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao for introducing innovative policies like TSiPASS, T-Hub etc.

Even during the extraordinary crippling situation such as the pandemic, the film hero pointed out, the State was performing well under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR. He said he strongly believes electronic vehicles are the future and hoped that a new product will hit the market by early 2021 which will add to clean and better lifestyles in Hyderabad.