Vikarabad: Man attempts suicide at Collectorate, saved

Vikarabad: A man allegedly attempted suicide at the Vikarabad Collector office on Monday. The man made an attempt to end his life by hanging himself to a tree in front of the Collector Office. The staff and the locals at the Collector office foiled his attempt and alerted the police.

According to the sources, the man tried to commit suicide out of resentment against the authorities for not doing revenue work.

After the incident, the local people said that hundreds of files related to revenue works are pending in Vikarabad district. They demanded the authorities to immediately solve their issues.