  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Vikarabad: Man attempts suicide at Collectorate, saved

Police officials taking the man into custody for allegedly trying to end his life in front of the Collector office on Monday
x

Police officials taking the man into custody for allegedly trying to end his life in front of the Collector office on Monday 

Highlights

A man allegedly attempted suicide at the Vikarabad Collector office on Monday. The man made an attempt to end his life by hanging himself to a tree in front of the Collector Office

Vikarabad: A man allegedly attempted suicide at the Vikarabad Collector office on Monday. The man made an attempt to end his life by hanging himself to a tree in front of the Collector Office. The staff and the locals at the Collector office foiled his attempt and alerted the police.

According to the sources, the man tried to commit suicide out of resentment against the authorities for not doing revenue work.

After the incident, the local people said that hundreds of files related to revenue works are pending in Vikarabad district. They demanded the authorities to immediately solve their issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X