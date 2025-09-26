  • Menu
Virinchi Hospitals Launches EWS Facility to Provide Affordable Healthcare

Virinchi Hospitals Launches EWS Facility to Provide Affordable Healthcare
Highlights

Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad, inaugurated its Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Block, aimed at providing affordable medical care to families with an...

Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad, inaugurated its Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Block, aimed at providing affordable medical care to families with an annual income below ₹8 lakh. The facility, inaugurated by Madhavilatha Kompella, offers an 80% discount across diagnostics, consultations, surgical care, and advanced treatments.

Targeting families without public insurance, the initiative ensures access to world-class medical services while maintaining dignity and quality care. Virinchi’s EWS Block combines expert medical teams, transparent eligibility verification, and holistic support, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to “Healthcare for All” and setting a benchmark for inclusive, compassionate private healthcare.

