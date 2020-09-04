Virtual plasma donation campaign launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Since the outbreak of Covid pandemic, plasma therapy has been backed up by a lot of denizens, fulfilling a huge demand for investigational therapy. The huge demand for plasma has made it difficult for denizens to contact donors who have recently recovered from Covid and are healthy enough to donate blood.

To address these concerns, Hyderabad based NGO, Friends2Support.org launched a 'Covid-19 Plasma Donor' section on its website. "To make things easy for the patients and relatives of the COVID-19 positive persons and the medical fraternity in finding a plasma donor, we have been running this section for the past few weeks on a trial basis.

We have added a new section "COVID-19 Plasma Donor" on our website, Android and IOS apps," said SK Shareef, the founder. The new section will allow patients seeking plasma donations without wandering door to door seeking for donors.

"Patients who have recovered and willing to donate through 'Plasma Therapy', can voluntarily register themselves as 'Plasma Donors'," Shareef adds further. Since its inception on August 15, the website has received around 500 registrations of which 100 have fulfilled so far.

"Slowly we are getting good responses from all across the country as more people are being educated about the goods of plasma therapy," adds further. The database Friends2Support.org is available in the form of a website and Android and iOS applications.