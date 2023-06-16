Live
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat delayed by 4 hours
Many trains from Visakhapatnam were delayed due to the delay of its pairing train
Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express Which was scheduled to depart at 5:45 AM was delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes. It has now departed from Visakhapatnam at 10:30 AM.
Other trains were also delayed that include the 112842 MG AR–Chennai Central–Shalimar Coromandel Express, which was scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM has departed at 10:30 AM, and the 12829 MG R Chennai Central–Bhubaneswar Express, which was scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM has departed at 9:00 AM.
