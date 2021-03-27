Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges Endowments department to protect Sitharampur temple lands 

Hyderabad: The State unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in a representation submitted to the State Endowments Commissioner asked to take steps to protect the land, admeasuring 1,148 acres, belonging to the Sitharampur temple in the Shabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

A VHP delegation led by its State president M Rama Raju and secretary Bandari Ramesh said that the Revenue department had issued a notification for the acquisition of the said land to meet the requirements of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

They said that the temple lands were gifted to the temple by the donors and it should be the responsibility of the Endowments department to protect such lands.

The VHP leaders asked the Commissioner to take appropriate legal measures to prevent the State government from going ahead with its land acquisition process.