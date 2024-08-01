Visit GHMC Praja Seva Kendras to take a glance at TG govt schemes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set up ‘Praja Seva Kendras’ across all its wards to facilitate communication between officers and citizens. They provide information about government schemes, allowing people to enquire about the schemes and apply if eligible.

The kendras aim to provide convenient access and greater citizen participation by decentralising and restructuring services. According to the GHMC, the kendras have been established to facilitate the implementation of government schemes, making them more accessible to the public.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the centres. They will be useful for providing government schemes to people and for bringing administration closer to the public by offering better civic services. Eligible candidates can apply at their nearest PSK, said a senior GHMC official.

These PSKs have been set up in each GHMC circle. They are open in the Kapra and Uppal circle offices; in Vanasthalipuram ward office, Hastinapuram, and Champapet (LB Nagar circle); at ward offices in Lingojiguda, Nagole (Hayatnagar circle), Mansoorabad, Hayatnagar, BN Reddy Nagar, and Saroornagar ward offices (Saroornagar circle); also in RK Puram, Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri, and Gaddiannaram.

The kendras have also been set up in Charminar, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Santoshnagar, and Falaknuma circle offices. The PSK offices are established in Rajendranagar, Attapur, Sulaiman Nagar, Shastripuram, and Mailardevpally ward offices. Additionally, they are set up in Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Asifnagar, Vijayanagar Colony, Ahmed Nagar, Red Hills, and Mallepally ward offices; Jiyaguda, Karwan, Langar House, Golconda, Tolichowki, and Nanal Nagar ward offices (Karwan circle); and Goshamahal, Mangalhat, Dattatreya Nagar, and Jambagh in Nampally.

The kendras are also set up in Musheerabad and Amberpet circle offices, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, and Sanathnagar. Jubilee Hills, Chandanagar, Madhapur, Miyapur, Hafizpet, Kondapur, Serilingampally, Gachibowli (Serilingampally ward), Yousufguda, Vengalarao Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmat Nagar, Borabanda, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Qutbullahpur, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, Sitaphal Mandi, Secunderabad (Begumpet ward).

The objective is to establish a citizen-friendly government, raise awareness about the government schemes and services provided, and clarify the responsibilities of different department officials, the official added.