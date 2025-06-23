‘Visit My Masjid’ fosters communal harmony

Hyderabad: The SC, ST, BC, Muslim Front organised the ‘Visit My Masjid’ programme at Masjid-e-Aliya in Gunfoundry on Sunday, under the banner ‘Dalit Muslim ek dastarkhan pe lunch’ (Dalit and Muslim together for lunch). The event was marked by communal harmony, open dialogue, and a powerful message of unity. Attendees and guests from various walks of life shared a meal together at the conclusion of the programme, reflecting a spirit of brotherhood.

The speakers collectively emphasised the need for honesty, social harmony, and equality. They underscored that dishonesty at any level is detrimental and that everyone should contribute positively towards the betterment of society.

The programme resonated with the timeless message of equality and justice, as reflected in the poetic lines – “Ek hi saf mein khade ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz, Na koi banda raha, na koi banda nawaz” — meaning, “The king Mahmood and slave Ayaz stood shoulder to shoulder in the same row. No master, no slave remained; only equals in the eyes of the Divine.”

The event was organised under the theme “DNA Message Massavath”, symbolising oneness, dignity, and togetherness beyond caste, class, and creed.

Sanullah Khan (Chairman, SC, ST, BC, Muslim Front), Aziz Pasha (Former MP), Prof Dr Gali Vinod Kumar, Senior Advocate Masood Khan, Advocates D Padma Rao, Raj Lingam, Master J E Dr Kumar (BAMCEF), Prof Anwar Khan, Prof Islamuddin Mujahid, among others, were present.