Vivek accuses BRS of ‘smear campaign’ against CM

Hyderabad: Minister for Factories Vivek Venkatswamy has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He alleged that despite the Chief Minister’s visit to Pashamylaram, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and his social media team ran a campaign claiming the Chief Minister’s absence from the scene.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister emphasised that Revanth Reddy had visited the site immediately after the incident. He then contrasted this with the “cold-hearted” former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, he reminded, failed to visit Kondagattu following a bus accident in 2018 that claimed 64 lives.

The Minister expressed anger over K T Rama Rao’s tweet alleging the Chief Minister’s non-attendance at the accident site, despite his actual visit. Vivek Venkatswamy announced that there would be a discussion on the action taken report in the cabinet on July 10, including whether decisions from the previous cabinet meetings are being implemented. He also stated that preparations are underway for the gig workers law and that steps would be taken to protect the rights of gig workers, with a possibility of tabling it in the Assembly.