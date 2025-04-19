Vote according to your conscience: Eatala to GHMC corporators

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that the BJP ranks second after the MIM in local body votes in the greater area, with the TRS in third place and the Congress in fourth.

Addressing at the preparatory meeting for the Hyderabad local body MLC elections on Friday, he noted that everyone voted correctly in the mock polling and urged them to do the same in tomorrow’s elections.

“Tomorrow, it will be clear which side each party stands on. Do you want the development of the country? Or do you want the country to be divided? The answer will become apparent.”

Rajender appealed to the corporators in the Hyderabad area to vote with their conscience. He stated, “The one who truly drives change continues to act with integrity. Those who speak about change must also deliver on their promises.” He criticised the “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy government,” which he claimed was rejected by the people in a short time, emphasising that the National Herald case is not new.

He questioned why those who claim that everyone is equal before the law fail to respect it. “Why are they rejecting the judgments given by the law? They must provide answers for that.”

Rajender pointed out that the public is watching the protests staged by Congress, noting the lack of decorum and civility in their language and behavior. “This is something that the public will hold them accountable for.”

He recalled that KCR once spoke similarly and witnessed the consequences, and he noted that Revanth Reddy does the same. “This kind of rhetoric may resonate with your supporters, but it does not bode well for democracy.”

Reflecting on his experience with Kishan Reddy over the past 25 years, Rajender mentioned that he has never personally criticised him. “Reddy speaks on behalf of the people concerning ideological and issue-based matters, without resorting to personal attacks. Civilised society abhors such behaviour. We warn the Congress party that it will undoubtedly pay a price for this.” He continued, “We maintained our composure even in tough situations. We spoke with civility in both the assembly and outside of it. There has never been a moment when we resorted to such uncivilised discourse.”