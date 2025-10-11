Voter ID options expanded for JH by-election

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11, electors will be able to exercise their democratic right by presenting any of 12 valid photo identity proofs. Election authorities released the comprehensive list of acceptable documents on Friday, stating that the move is aimed at ensuring all eligible voters are empowered to participate in the democratic process.

District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karan confirmed that electors whose names appear on the electoral rolls but who do not possess an Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) may still cast their ballot by showing one of the 12 approved photo identification documents at the polling station.

Karan listed the accepted alternative photo ID documents as: Aadhaar Card; Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) Job Card; Passbook with photograph issued by a Bank or Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour or Ayushman Bharat Health Card; Driving Licence; Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card; Smart Card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register (NPR); Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), or Public Limited Companies; Official Identity Cards issued to Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), or Members of Legislative Council (MLCs); and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The District Election Officer stressed that voter identification remains compulsory and urged all citizens to familiarise themselves with the acceptable documents to guarantee a smooth and inclusive polling process. The Election Commission reiterated its commitment to facilitating free, fair, and accessible elections for every eligible voter.

Meanwhile, in light of the forthcoming by-election, election authorities are strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to ensure a fair electoral environment. As part of this stringent enforcement drive, a total of 1,967 political campaign materials—including posters, wall writings, and banners—have been removed. Of these, 1,315 were found on government properties and 652 on private premises.