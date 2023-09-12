Voters can make changes in draft list by September 19

Hyderabad: As part of the second special summary revision 2023 programme, voter registration, objections and applications for amendment must be submitted before September 19, informed Hyderabad District Election officer Ronald Rose.



In wake of the release of the draft voter list, voters should check whether their name is on front of the list by downloading the voter helpline app from the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ .

Ronald Rose said, “In case the name is not in the voter list, re-registration should be done through ECI website or voter helpline. For those who are above and completed 18 years of age by October 1, and who are not yet named in the electoral roll should register through Form-6.”

Form-6B is for linking/updating of Aadhaar in voter list. Form-7 is for deletion of name in draft voter list, objections. Form-8 (amendments) for the mistakes in name, address, irregular photo, relationship, and other errors in the draft voter list can be corrected before September 19.