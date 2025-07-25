  • Menu
Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 Announced at Grand Press Meet
The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 were officially announced at a press conference in Hyderabad on July 20. Presented by Sumadhura Foundation and powered by Manepally Jewellers, the event celebrated achievers from the Arya Vysya community. Founder Siva Kumar Emmadi highlighted the awards’ mission to honour excellence across diverse fields.

The grand finale will be held on July 25 at Pradhan Conventions. Sponsors, dignitaries, and influencers attended the press meet, showcasing support for the 9th season. With over 20 award categories, the event promises to recognise innovation, legacy, social impact, and emerging talent.

