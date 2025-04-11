Walk held on promoting cyber crime awareness

Hyderabad: To mark its 131st Foundation Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) held a special walkathon in the city focusing on cyber awareness. The occasion was graced by K V M Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime, Hyderabad as Chief Guest and Chinmoy Kumar, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India as Special Guest, coordinated under the leadership of Sunil Kumar Chugh, Chief General Manager and Zonal Manager Hyderabad, PNB.

K V M Prasad addressed the ongoing rise of cyber threats and underscored the importance of public awareness in combating online frauds. He urged everyone to be vigilant and educate themselves about internet safety.

Chinmoy Kumar spoke on the necessity for cooperation among banks, regulators and law enforcement agencies to establish a secure digital banking environment. He applauded PNB for taking lead in educating its customers and staff on the significance of staying safe online.