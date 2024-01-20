Walk the memory lane into aviation history

Hyderabad: Not only does Wings India 2024 showcase a spectacular display of aircraft, but it also unfolds against the backdrop of a city steeped in the nostalgic history of aviation. The event transcends the boundaries of a mere air show, weaving in the rich tapestry of the locale's past, creating an immersive experience that goes beyond the aviation extravaganza.

The first flight in India took place in 1910, Baron de Caters (Belgian aviator) gave a demonstration at the Tollygunj Club grounds in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on December 21, 1910, assisted by pilot Jules Tyck. They later demonstrated their aerial machines in Hyderabad at the Secunderbad Parade maidan (Cantonments). 16 January 1911 was a red letter day for Aurangabad in Hyderabad State, for it was here that the Bristol Boxkite flew for the first time as part of a military operation flight.

A landing strip was prepared at Habsiguda, Hyderabad, on a polo ground in a garden belonging to Nawab Manzoor Jung. As a formative step towards introducing air services in the Nizam’s dominion, a civil aviation board was formed in 1932, and the aerodrome was subsequently built at Begumpet.

By the end of the war, many DC-3 (Dakota) aircraft were available at very cheap rates, and many new airlines took birth, among them Deccan Airways Limited was formed and launched in September 1945. The night airmail service was introduced in India in February 1949, under the leadership of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, Minister for Communications. By 1951, it was taken over by Deccan Airways. Mail between Calcutta, Bombay, Madras, and Delhi were carried by aircraft converging at Nagpur, by morning the aircraft with their exchanged mail were back at their respective bases. In 1953, all the eight airlines operating in India were merged to form Indian Airlines Corporation by an act of parliament, this relegated Deccan Airways into history.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anuradha Reddy, Convenor, INTACH, Hyderabad, says, “Ninety years history of this great Begumpet airspace reflects the development of aviation in Hyderabad State. Nizam the VII was a huge supporter of the modernisation of Hyderabad, during the period of Nizam the VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, established the Nizam Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR), which was a huge step forward in the transport history of Hyderabad and the Deccan. In this aviation space was the Hyderabad State aero club, the air department of the Nizam State railway.”

The Elementary Flying Training School (1EFTS) played a very important role in the training of pilots during the World War II, the infrastructure was used for the activities required at that time. 1945, and the cessation of the World War II provided many DC-aircraft that were left behind in the Eastern air fields of Panagarh and Titagarh.

These aircraft were sold to form the core of the eight private airlines that operated in India until 1953, when they were nationalised. Deccan Airways Limited was one of the eight airlines being in a strategic central geographic region was able to link the North, South, East, and West of India. The first Hajj flight from India took off from Begumpet airport. Hyderabad State had several concrete runways, which include Begumpet Hakimpet, Bidar, Chikalthana (Aurangabad), Mamnoor (Warangal), Adilabad, and several other relevant aviation spaces. We celebrate, in 2024, 90 plus years of aviation contribution of our region.















