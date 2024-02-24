Wanted: Biometric system to rein in Late Lateefs in RTOs

Hyderabad: The applicants visiting the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city allege that they have been forced to wait for a long time. They say their works are getting delayed, as per slot timings, and are facing inconvenience, as there is no punctuality of officers and staff at offices. The transport unions urged the department to install biometric system at RTOs to monitor staff attendance and punctuality.

The applicants claim they often witness delays as the staff, even officials, report late for duty which results in unnecessary delays and increase in pending works.

Said Shaik Masood, an applicant at Bandlaguda RTO,“At least a dozen applicants who are at office on time as per their schedules at slot are seen waiting outside for officers for their work to be done on time. But it getting delayed due to lack of punctuality by staff and officers.”

Anil Neelam, an applicant at Moosarambagh RTO, said “The time on application was 10 am; to be on time I was here by 9.45 am, but the officer came around 10.20; the work was started at 10.30. With completion of entire process it was around 12.30 pm. It was delayed due to lack of punctuality of staff. The applicants of different timings gathered and work was delayed,” he added.

At Bandlaguda RTO it has been observed that visitors spend more than an hour because of late reporting of staff; various services also start late. “Each day hundreds of applicants gather at office. They are frustrated owing to delays in their transactions,” said Mohammed Mahmood Hussain Makke, an activist.

He said the drivers of auto-rickshaws and heavy vehicles also face delays to complete the required renewals and licences at RTOs due to late and absence of inspectors.

Daily over 500-600 such transactions are done in each RTO office. The services at RTOs include RCs, DLs, C-books, duplicate licences, renewal cards. There are over 56 transport-related transactions. The Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said at different sections in RTOs start functioning later than stipulated timings.

Dayanand said the biometric attendance system would compel the staff to be on time. He said, “the office hours begin at 10 am; however, employees don’t report on time. It has been observed RTO employees work hardly five and half hours a day. Considering the number of visitors and the daily transactions, such duration is very less.”

Dayanand said “moreover, all government departments made it mandatory for all staff to register their attendance through biometric machines; but this has not been implemented in RTOs by the government.” He said the union wants the administration to install biometric system at RTOs and monitor the staff efficiency.