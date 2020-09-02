Watch: Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge dazzles with architectural lighting

The world's largest Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad has completed with all the civil works and is looking forward for the inauguration. The 754.38 long bridge built at a cost of Rs 184 crore will be opened for traffic soon.

In the latest, the visuals of the durgam cheruvu cable bridge are mesmerizing the public is an added attraction on the structure. A video of the bridge has been shared by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday. "A sneak peek of the very soon to be unveiled cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu. Infrastructure is the key to growth & Telangana Govt spends over 60% budget on infra creation. Great job engineering team," the minister tweeted sharing the video.

A sneak peek of the very soon to be unveiled cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu 😊



Infrastructure is the key to growth & #Telangana Govt spends over 60% budget on infra creation



Great job engineering team 👍@GHMCOnline @bonthurammohan @arvindkumar_ias #HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/CvHwwk4l6X — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 2, 2020

People could not take off their eyes from the colourful lights along the bridge which will enhance the glory during festivals and special occasions like Diwali and Independence Day. The multi-coloured lights will change its theme according to the occasion. According to the GHMC, around 25 different themes were finalised which will be programmed into the system after the government's nod.