Water Board seizes 32 motors

Hyderabad: As part of the motor-free tap water drive, the Water Board seized 32 motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline.

According to the officials, through the ongoing inspections, on Saturday, 32 motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline were seized during a tour of various O and M divisions. Another 42 people were fined for wasting water.

“If any consumer is caught attaching motors to their drains in this way, action will be taken against them as per the Water Board rules and the motors will be seized. If the motors are attached for the second time, a fine of Rs five thousand will be imposed, and cases will be registered. If there is low pressure water supply or any other problem arises in the water supply, they should contact concerned officials,” said a senior officer, Water Board.