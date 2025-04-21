Live
- Int’l conference on ‘Applications of Rare Earths’ from today
- Visionary Chandrababu is a symbol of determination
- Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
- Majlis party deadlier than a poisonous snake: Bandi
- ICSI’s expertise plays vital role in Viksit Bharat vision: Kishan
- BRS leaders of Rjnr, Chevella told to brace for bypolls soon
- Saraswati Pushkaralu: State govt to tap AP for more boats
- 3 drug peddlers held, 380 gm of hashish oil worth Rs 3.7L seized
- Trains cancelled due to commissioning of third line in Waltair
- Weekend crackdown: 218 caught for drunk driving
Water Board seizes 32 motors
As part of the motor-free tap water drive, the Water Board seized 32 motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline.
Hyderabad: As part of the motor-free tap water drive, the Water Board seized 32 motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline.
According to the officials, through the ongoing inspections, on Saturday, 32 motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline were seized during a tour of various O and M divisions. Another 42 people were fined for wasting water.
“If any consumer is caught attaching motors to their drains in this way, action will be taken against them as per the Water Board rules and the motors will be seized. If the motors are attached for the second time, a fine of Rs five thousand will be imposed, and cases will be registered. If there is low pressure water supply or any other problem arises in the water supply, they should contact concerned officials,” said a senior officer, Water Board.