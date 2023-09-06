Water bodies in city brimming with heavy inflows

Hyderabad: With significant inflows, water levels in reservoirs such as Hussain Sagar, Himayat Sagar, and Osman Sagar have reached danger levels. In addition, six gates at both Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar have been lifted. However, residents in the vicinity of these water bodies are calling for a permanent solution to address the issue of floodwaters inundating nearby streets.

The most recent measurements indicate that the water level at Hussain Sagar has reached 513.42 metres, just slightly above the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 metres. The Maximum Water Level (MWL) is recorded at +514.75 meters. Further, several other water bodies within the Hyderabad area, such as Hasmathpet, Saroornagar, and Ramannakunta lakes, are on the brink of overflowing. To address these concerns, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have deployed specialised technical teams to monitor water levels and ensure the safety of these tanks and lakes during heavy rainfall.

An official from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stated, “Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar in recent days, the lakes have begun overflowing.” To manage the situation, a total of 12 gates have been raised by 2 feet, including six gates at Himayat Sagar to release 4000 cusecs and six gates at Osman Sagar to release 1600 cusecs of water into the Musi River.

Statement of Dissatisfaction from the Locals

Local residents living near Hussain Sagar and other water bodies throughout the city have expressed their frustration over a recurring phenomenon. Whenever heavy rainfall occurs, the streets in their neighborhoods become inundated with rainwater, and this cycle repeats with each rainstorm. The residents emphasise that the only viable permanent solution lies in the installation of stormwater drains. However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has failed to implement these essential stormwater drains in low-lying areas.

Pranav, a resident of Hasmathpet, voiced his concerns, saying, “We are tired of constantly requesting the higher authorities to provide a lasting solution to the water overflow in our neighborhoods. During rainy season, officials do visit the low-lying areas, but no permanent solution has ever been implemented. To address this issue, the entire drainage system needs an overhaul, including proper connections with retaining walls and the laying of new pipelines, but no action has been taken to date.”

Sunil, a resident of Bowenpally, added, “Even a minor amount of rain is sufficient to flood our area, and with each rainfall, we are compelled to endure sleepless nights. Our locality is situated in a low-lying area and was severely affected by floods in 2020, with water entering homes up to 5-6 feet. It’s high time that a permanent solution is put in place to prevent such recurrent flooding.”